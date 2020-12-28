First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. First Busey reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 125,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,581. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

