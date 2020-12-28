First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives $25.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.42 on Friday. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 9.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 20.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 638,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 250,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

