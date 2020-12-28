First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.17 Million

Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to post $27.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.04 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $20.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $98.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.36 million to $101.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $114.77 million, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $116.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

INBK opened at $28.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $283.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

