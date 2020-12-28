First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.62

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.62 and last traded at $111.90, with a volume of 127826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 12.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

