FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

NYSE FE traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $29.62. 4,082,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,695. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

