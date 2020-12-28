FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.88

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

About FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.