FNB Protocol (FNB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $182,989.00

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $13.03 million and $182,989.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

