FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 47.7% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $13,407.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00132198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00623527 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00161030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00322844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00057742 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

