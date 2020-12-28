Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) were down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 839,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 944,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. BidaskClub raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

