Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) were down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 839,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 944,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIO shares. BidaskClub raised Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.04.
The stock has a market capitalization of $297.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fortress Biotech by 2,092.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIO)
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
