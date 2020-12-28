Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.03 Million

Analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report $48.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.60 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $58.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $215.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $215.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $233.13 million, with estimates ranging from $232.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 60,579 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.