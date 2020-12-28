Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 15th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of FT opened at $7.35 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.
About Franklin Universal Trust
