FTX Token (FTT) Price Up 11.5% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. FTX Token has a market cap of $506.61 million and approximately $11.88 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00020157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00045982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00015912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.10 or 0.02083804 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

