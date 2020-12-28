Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of FPE opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.23 and its 200-day moving average is €32.55.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

