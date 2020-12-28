Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Shares of FPE opened at €35.95 ($42.29) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.23 and its 200-day moving average is €32.55.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

