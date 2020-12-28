Fundamenta (FMTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $325,150.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $70,431.79 and $325,150.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00022901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00131695 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00194907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00627976 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00322910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00057734 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

