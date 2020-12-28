FuzeBox (OTCMKTS:CLWA) versus J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Critical Analysis

FuzeBox (OTCMKTS:CLWA) and J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get FuzeBox alerts:

This table compares FuzeBox and J2 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuzeBox N/A N/A N/A J2 Global 15.12% 26.87% 9.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FuzeBox and J2 Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuzeBox 0 0 0 0 N/A J2 Global 0 1 9 0 2.90

J2 Global has a consensus price target of $101.82, indicating a potential upside of 4.29%. Given J2 Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J2 Global is more favorable than FuzeBox.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuzeBox and J2 Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuzeBox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J2 Global $1.37 billion 3.24 $218.81 million $6.62 14.75

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than FuzeBox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of J2 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of FuzeBox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of J2 Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FuzeBox has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J2 Global has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J2 Global beats FuzeBox on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuzeBox Company Profile

FuzeBox, Inc. provides real-time visual communication and collaboration solutions in the United States. It offers Fuze for meetings and Webinars for up to 125 participants; recording and exporting meetings; custom audio packages, and host delegation and hostless meetings; corporate directory integration; enterprise authentication, management, and analytics console; custom branding; Internet calling (VoIP); and online meetings for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. The company also provides Fuze video collaboration technology for universities. Its technology is used for voice, video, and content collaboration across devices, desktops, and meeting rooms. In addition, it offers tech support services. FuzeBox, Inc. has a strategic agreement with BT. FuzeBox, Inc. was formerly known as CallWave Inc. and changed its name in August 2009. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. As of November 16, 2015, FuzeBox, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fuze, Inc.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services. The company also operates a portfolio of Web properties and applications, including IGN, Mashable, PC Mag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, AskMen, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, What to Expect, and others that offer technology products, gaming and lifestyle products and services, news and commentary related products, speed testing for Internet and network connections, online deals and discounts for consumers, interactive tools and mobile applications, and tools and information for healthcare professionals, as well as professional networking tools, targeted emails, and white papers for IT professionals. It serves sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations. The company was formerly known as j2 Global Communications, Inc. and changed its name to j2 Global, Inc. in December 2011. J2 Global, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FuzeBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuzeBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.