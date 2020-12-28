Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.33 on Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001233 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $257,632.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00132179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00629421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00168885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00326749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017274 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.