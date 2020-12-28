Gems Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Gems has a market cap of $179,024.29 and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00045824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00295028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.