GHOST Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $78,520.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.24 or 0.00619531 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00162996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00325693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00057985 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 14,561,770 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

