Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (GEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

TSE GEI opened at C$20.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.98. Gibson Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.34.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Director Sean Wilson bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,562.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,669,313.66. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown bought 10,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$182,057.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,711.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

