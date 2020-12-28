Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

GLUU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.42. 3,490,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,369. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,131.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

