Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.45

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.45 and last traded at $73.13, with a volume of 1080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.84.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen Park Gallivan sold 42,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $2,748,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,384,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,136 shares of company stock worth $16,539,010. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,416,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,948,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after buying an additional 105,266 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 33.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,206,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after buying an additional 302,747 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

