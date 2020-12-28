Graviocoin (GIO) Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.89 million and $2,942.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00132318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00628281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00169063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017301 BTC.

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

