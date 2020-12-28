Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 14,493 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,593 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Xilinx worth $25,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,835 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $217,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.12.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.05.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

