Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,339 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $26,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 519,829 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 343.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 383,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 296,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

