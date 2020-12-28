Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 7,811 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,979 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $30,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $259,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,358,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $132.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

