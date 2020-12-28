Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 21,149 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of Equity Residential worth $31,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

