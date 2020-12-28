Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 90,690 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DaVita were worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $115.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

