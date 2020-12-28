Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

HLMAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Halma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit