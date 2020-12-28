Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.15 and last traded at $32.15. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

HLMAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

