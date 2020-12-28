Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. 156,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,964. The company has a quick ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. Analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

