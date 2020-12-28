Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. Analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Harvest Capital Credit
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.