HashCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $257,714.85 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,714.85 and $6,522.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00045525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.20 or 0.00308323 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.62 or 0.02133145 BTC.

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

