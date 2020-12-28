Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€1.70” Price Target for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1)

Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €1.70 ($2.00) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ETR TC1 opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. Tele Columbus AG has a 1-year low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of €3.95 ($4.64). The business’s 50 day moving average is €2.41 and its 200-day moving average is €2.87.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

