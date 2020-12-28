HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 900,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 448,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

HCHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $164.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 197,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in HC2 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

