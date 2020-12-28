HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

HDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.60. 775,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,882. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 124.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

