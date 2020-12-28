Head to Head Survey: AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMERISAFE and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.82%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 2.99 $92.69 million $4.60 12.44 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.09 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

