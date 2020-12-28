Head-To-Head Survey: Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) vs. Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

93.5% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Onto Innovation and Callitas Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $305.90 million 7.67 $1.91 million $1.39 34.55 Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Risk and Volatility

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Onto Innovation and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 0 4 0 3.00 Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onto Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $45.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.73%. Given Onto Innovation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation -2.25% 6.53% 5.65% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Callitas Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. It also provides spare parts and software licensing services. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Technologies, Inc. Onto Innovation Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.