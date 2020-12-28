Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $81.57 million and $375,787.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004890 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00030863 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00314256 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,302,120 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

