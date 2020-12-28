HempCoin Price Down 20.8% This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $312.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,029.50 or 0.99812996 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000211 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,922,526 coins and its circulating supply is 259,787,376 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.