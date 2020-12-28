Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI) Trading Up 4.7%

Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) (LON:HRI)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($27.70). Approximately 38,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 91,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,025 ($26.46).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,966.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,731.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

Herald Investment Trust (HRI.L) Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

