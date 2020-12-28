Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Homeros token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $418.20 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00136074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00609526 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00151726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00325600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00057446 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

