Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 375,032 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 503,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 714,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $754,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

HMHC opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.31. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares in the company, valued at $329,137.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,472,555 shares of company stock worth $62,696,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

