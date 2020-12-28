HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.57

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.56, with a volume of 14375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

