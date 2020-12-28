HUNT Market Cap Achieves $6.58 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, HUNT has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $1.64 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00131212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00625538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00167649 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00322648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00058439 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016760 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

