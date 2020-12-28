Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Huntsman reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.39.

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.52. 29,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,612. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

