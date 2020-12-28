Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Hits $411,817.95

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Hush has a market cap of $411,817.95 and $34,330.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00254459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00031762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00043739 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

