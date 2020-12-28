IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,159 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $27,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $497.14 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $502.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.