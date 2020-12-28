IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 52-Week High at $503.83

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $503.83 and last traded at $494.70, with a volume of 200175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $497.14.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after purchasing an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after purchasing an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,574,000 after purchasing an additional 126,880 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after purchasing an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

