Idle (IDLE) Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00011678 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $255,024.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00143361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00210595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00613747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00331086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,506 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

