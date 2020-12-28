iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.68 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003109 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, Binance and Gatecoin. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $67.68 million and $2.55 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00130371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00192949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00631992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00321159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016668 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, Binance, Gatecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

