Ignition (IC) Price Tops $0.0593 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 77.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Ignition has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $81,178.11 and $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,045.19 or 0.99798437 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,382,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,368,919 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

