Illinois Tool Works Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $204.41. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

