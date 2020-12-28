Illinois Tool Works Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $204.41. The company had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day moving average of $193.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
